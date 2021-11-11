Mandalorian Horror Story? We're All-In on Sarah Paulson as Baby Yoda

Look, the last person who needs to have us hyping her acting skills is Sarah Paulson. While we've been big fans for years if there was ever a year that demonstrated why she is the living, breathing epitome of acting it would be this year. FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature not only brought viewers two distinctly different storylines to warp their minds but two righteously diverse performances from Paulson. "Part 1: Red Tide" gave us Paulson as the heartbreakingly tragic yet noble "Tuberculosis Karen" (her scenes with Macaulay Culkin's Mickey are worth a rewatch or two). And then "Part 2: Death Valley" finds Paulson playing… wait for it… Mamie Eisenhower. But not content with just killing it in the fictional world, Paulson then showed up in the most recent season of FX's American Crime Story, with "Impeachment" offering viewers Paulson's take on Linda Tripp. One of the key players in the President Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky scandal from the '90s, Paulson's performance would her praise from possibly the most important critic of all… Tripp's daughter, Allison Tripp. So with a recent track record like that, I say that if Paulson wants to make Disney+'s "Star Wars" spinoff The Mandalorian really live-action by playing Baby Yoda aka Grogu? Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm & "The Mouse" need to make this happen. And just in case you think we're pulling this out of nowhere, we have Paulson to blame after seeing her Baby Yoda imitation in the following clip promoting Disney+ Day.

Here's a look at the clip where Paulson reveals that her favorite series on the streaming service is the Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision, and her favorite film currently streaming is the Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy-starring Hocus Pocus (which has a sequel film on the way, by the way). And if we're being honest considering our love for American Horror Story: Coven & Apocalypse? We're big fans of the "witch" theme we see going on there: