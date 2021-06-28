Manifest: Jeff Rake Asks Fans to Keep the Faith; "You Deserve An End"

It was a week ago that "Manifesters" learned that Netflix had passed on a possible fourth season of Jeff Rake's previously-on-NBC conspiracy sci-fi thriller Manifest. Along with the news came word that Warner Bros. TV was wrapping up its efforts to shop the series elsewhere as it would involve "navigating a maze of digital rights and cast options that have expired," seemingly putting an end to Rake's intended six-season story. But as we learned earlier this month as fans' hopes rollercoaster'd from hope to heartbreak, a week can make quite a bit of difference. Taking to Twitter, Rake let the viewers know that the creative team is "trying to find a way to conclude the series" and that though it "could take a week, a month, a year," he wants them to know that they "deserve an end to the story."

Here's a look at Rake's tweet asking fans to keep the #SaveManifest campaign going:

Manifesters! Your support is awe-inspiring. We're trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we're not giving up. You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive. If it works out, it's because of YOU. 🙏⁰⁰#SaveManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 27, 2021 Show Full Tweet

With the series wrapping up its third season, NBC made the decision to cancel the series in the middle of series creator Rake's intended six-season plan. Not long after news of the show's cancellation surfaced, Rake took to Twitter to express his shock and surprise at NBC's decision- saying it was a "gut punch to say the least" that the network would shut the series down midway through Rake's six-season plan for the series before letting viewers know that plans were underway to find the series a new home:

My dear Manifesters, I'm devastated by NBC's decision to cancel us. That we've been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The following day, Rake tweeted some brief thanks to a number of folks (NBC, WB, cast, writers, crew, and fans) for the past three seasons before once again asking fans to keep the faith.

Okay. Moving to gratitude: For NBC, good people making hard decisions. Thank you for 3 seasons. For WB, my partners and champions. For cast, writers, and crew. We did this together. In a pandemic. And of course for you, old fans and new. Keep the faith. #SaveManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The Manifest Writers' Room has also been leading the #SaveManifest charge- reminding folks to keep watching and rewatching the first two season on Netflix (with the third season apparently heading to Hulu):

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.