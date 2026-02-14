Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals Ep. 1: "Piya Wiconi" & Ep 2: "Zone of Death" Info Released

We've got overviews and preview images for CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals S01E01: "Piya Wiconi" and May 8th's S01E02: "Zone of Death."

Article Summary CBS unveils overviews for Marshals S01E01 "Piya Wiconi" and S01E02 "Zone of Death" starring Luke Grimes

Kayce Dutton reunites with a SEAL teammate to track a bomber targeting the Broken Rock Reservation

Episode 2 finds Kayce facing old family secrets while stopping a domestic terror threat in Montana

Marshals promises more Yellowstone universe drama from Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser

We're about to learn more about what the "Yellowstone" universe has to offer Luke Grimes's Kayce Dutton when he kicks off the next stage of his life on March 1st with the premiere of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Marshals. Though we still have a little more than two weeks to go, it's not too early to get overviews and image galleries for the series premiere, S01E01: "Piya Wiconi," as well as March 8th's S01E02: "Zone of Death."

Marshals S01E01: "Piya Wiconi" & S01E02: "Zone of Death" Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 1: "Piya Wiconi" – Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 2: "Zone of Death" – As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons. While confronting his past, he must also learn to ingratiate himself with his new Marshals teammates. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

