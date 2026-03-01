Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals, yellowstone

Marshals S01E01: "Piya Wiconi" Preview: Kayce's Future Begins Now

Check out our preview for the premiere of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan & David Glasser's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals, S01E01: "Piya Wiconi."

Article Summary Get an updated preview of Marshals S01E01: "Piya Wiconi" with Luke Grimes returning as Kayce Dutton.

Kayce joins an elite US Marshals unit, blending his Navy SEAL and cowboy roots to take on new threats in Montana.

Check out official overviews and more for the first four episodes, including major story arcs and new faces.

Hear from Luke Grimes about why he brought Kayce back and what to expect from Taylor Sheridan’s latest spinoff.

CBS's big week of returns and premieres continues tonight with the series debut of EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals. In S01E01: "Piya Wiconi," we get our first look at what the future holds for Kayce Dutton (Grimes) after Yellowstone headed off into the sunset. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks for the series opener, we've also included insights from Grimes regarding his return as Kayce and his decision to join the spinoff. Following that, we have overviews and images for March 8th's S01E02: "Zone of Death," March 15th's S01E03: "Road to Nowhere," and March 22nd's S01E04: "The Gathering Storm."

Marshals Season 1: S01E01 – S01E04 Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 1: "Piya Wiconi" – Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 2: "Zone of Death" – As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons. While confronting his past, he must also learn to ingratiate himself with his new Marshals teammates. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 3: "Road to Nowhere" – When a standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking turns violent, the Marshals launch a manhunt to find the shooters. Written by Tom Mulraz and directed by Chris Chulack.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 4: "The Gathering Storm" – Kayce and Cal search for survivors of a helicopter crash while the rest of the team tries to clear Kayce's name in a use-of-force complaint. Written by Dana Greenblatt and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

