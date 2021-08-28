Marvel, Disney+ Reportedly Casting Werewolf by Night Halloween Special

Looks like MCU fans are getting a clearer answer as to what might be awaiting them between What If…? wrapping up its run and the live-action Hawkeye series premiering in November. Marvel Studios and Disney+ are tag-teaming for an as-yet-untitled Halloween special, with Variety confirming earlier reporting from The Wrap that the studio and streamer are looking for a Latino actor for the lead. Reports are that the special could introduce "Werewolf by Night" to the MCU, and if that's the case then there are two versions to consider. In 1972's Marvel Spotlight #2, Jack Russell and his family's history of lycanthropy were first introduced- with Russell using his powers to fight big bads. Now let's flash ahead nearly 50 years (47, to be precise) to Werewolf by Night (Vol. 3) #1, which introduced the Taboo, Scot Eaton & Benjamin Jackendoff-created Jake Gomez. Gomez is a descendant of the Native American tribe Hopi that was cursed with lycanthropy.

While neither the studio nor the streaming service has officially confirmed reports, the move would be in line with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige's promise to diversify the MCU as the films & streaming series move into Phase IV. Recently, it was announced that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America would be the focus of a fourth film while next month sees the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In November, Eternals sees Salma Hayek as the Eternals' leader, Brian Tyree Henry & Haaz Sleiman (The Visitor) as the MCU's first same-sex couple, and Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead) as the MCU's first deaf character. Looking to 2022 and beyond, Xochitl Gomez (The Baby-Sitters Club) takes on the role of America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Disney+ is reportedly developing a Hawkeye spinoff focusing on Alaqua Cox's Echo, a deaf Native American superhero.

