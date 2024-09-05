Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: marvel, mcu

Marvel Studios' New Approach: Let TV Shows Be TV Shows: Winderbaum

Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum explains the different approach that Marvel is taking to its television shows moving forward.

With the success of X-Men '97 and more animation on the way, strong early buzz for Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along, and legions of fans awaiting the March 2025 premiere of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again (to name just a few examples), things are starting to look pretty promising on the Marvel Television side of things. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Television, shared what the difference is bow as compared to when Marvel first began rolling out MCU series – it let television shows be television shows.

"Now, we are thinking about television really more like traditional television where they could last for multiple seasons, where we can see the characters brew in the culture for hopefully many years," Winderbaum shared – a different approach from the early days when the focus was on having the shows serve the films. In fact, Winderbaum added that it's also led to a change in how Marvel approaches developing shows.

"One thing we are doing is we're developing a lot of shows now simultaneously," Winderbaum explained. "So, in a way, we're making television more in a traditional style where we are going to write multiple pilots and show bibles before we decide what we want to produce and actually bring to the screen, which gives us an opportunity to experiment and also to plan all sorts of different Marvel sandboxes."

Marvel's Agatha All Along: A Look Ahead…

Here's a look back at the sneak preview of the "WandaVision" spinoff series that was released earlier this week – followed by a look back at some previously released previews, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more:

In a featurette released by Marvel Television, we get a look at what Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Aubrey Plaza, and Debra Jo Rupp are bringing to the game – along with some perspectives from Schaeffer and the cast. Following the "Meet the Witches" featurette, we have a look at Hahn, Locke, LuPone, Zamata, Ahn, Plaza, and Rupp performing the original song "The Ballad of The Witches' Road" during Disney's D23 fan expo. Marvel Television's Agatha All Along is set for a two-episode premiere on September 18th:

In a previous interview with Empire, Schaeffer offered some insights into the "disparate, mixed bag of witches" that viewers can expect – including Patti LuPone's Lilia, Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon, and Ali Ahn's Alice. "What they have in common is that they're covenless witches. Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy, and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions, and you need them to work together?" A whole bunch of chaos magic, you'd expect," Schaeffer shared.

In terms of the music that viewers can expect from "Agatha All Along" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Schaeffer notes that a number of aspects of witch lore will be targeted. "[Where] 'WandaVision' played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are. Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches?" And what about our lead witch? Should we expect her wicked ways to get even more wicked? It looks like we're going to get a chance to see some other side of Agatha. "We certainly didn't want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha's true heart," the series creator added.

In addition to Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili – with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Jac Schaeffer – with Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero directing.

