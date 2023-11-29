Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Iman Vellani, kamala khan, Marvel Studios, marvel zombies, ms marvel

Marvel Zombies: Iman Vellani Wraps Recording, Talks Ms. Marvel Role

Iman Vellani confirmed that she's wrapped recording Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Marvel Zombies and teased Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan's role.

Article Summary Iman Vellani wraps recording for Marvel Studios' Marvel Zombies, hints at Ms. Marvel's central role.

The animated series will feature a TV-MA rating, spotlighting both heroes and zombie versions.

Kamala Khan described as 'the Frodo' of Marvel Zombies, interacting with iconic characters.

Writer Zeb Wells reveals the spin-off series will consist of four episodes, with an unknown release date.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, MCU fans were treated to an update on where things stood with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Marvel Zombies – including that the animated series would be sporting a TV-MA rating. In addition, the SDCC presentation also included looks at zombie versions of Ghost, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Okoye, and Captain America. On the not-quite-so-dead side, there was Jimmy Woo, Kate Bishop, Yelena, Shang Chi, and Ms. Marvel. Now, we're getting an update on where things stand and what viewers can expect from none other than Iman Vellani (The Marvels, Ms. Marvel), aka Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel – including some really great news on the production front.

"We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun," Vellani shared during an interview with The Direct, confirming that she's wrapped recording on the season. Vellani added, "And I love – there are a lot of cool characters in the 'Marvel Zombies' show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing,'" And being in "the center of the show" means that Kamala will be running into "some really cool people" along the way. "I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways."

During an interview at New York Comic Con 2022, writer Zeb Wells was asked about the "Marvel Zombies" episode of What If…?, which then segued into the writer clarifying his involvement in the "Marvel Zombies" universe. "So I did not do ["Marvel Zombies" What If…? episode], but I'm doing the spin-off. So it's not out yet. But I love that episode too, so when I got the call that they were going to do a spin-off from that episode, I was like, 'oh yeah, let's do it,'" Wells explained. But it was the last part that caught our ear, with the writer adding, "So it's four episodes, not sure when it comes yet, but it's looking really cool." Hmmm. So does that mean four episodes, each the same length as an average What If…? episode? Or could we be looking as a "smaller ep count/longer episodes" scenario?

