Matlock: David Del Rio Will Not Be Returning to Hit CBS Series

Report: Following a supplemental investigation into sexual assault allegations, CBS is standing by its firing of David Del Rio from Matlock.

Back in October 2025, the news hit that CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock had parted ways with series regular David Del Rio following an internal investigation into a sexual assault allegation that sources say took place on September 26th. After a report was filed, the show's producers and CBS Studios launched an investigation, which sources say led to Del Rio's firing and being escorted off the studio lot the same day that the alleged assault was reported (reportedly on October 2nd). Since that time, a supplemental investigation has been opened into the matter, with reports on Friday saying the network is standing by its decision and that Del Rio would not be returning.

Two months after the decision was made, Snyder Urman spoke with Deadline Hollywood to introduce the two new additions to the cast (Hunter Haber and Sarah Wright Olsen), both set to appear when the series returns beginning later this month. But first, Snyder Urman offered an update on Del Rio and what would become of Billy Martinez's storyline later this season. Though declining the discuss the sexual assault allegations lodged against Del Rio and the internal investigation, Snyder Urman confirmed that the new cast members joining the series are not meant to replace Del Rio. That said, the showrunner added that Del Rio's final appearance had already been filmed and that Billy's storyline would be resolved off-camera. "I'm not going to discuss details, but what I can talk about is in terms of the show," she shared. "The last episode you see him is in 7, and then you find out how Billy's story ends, which is in a very organic way that has to do with our whole office and how things are being shaped in this merger."

