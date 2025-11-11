Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock: Here's Our Early Look at Dec. 4th's S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts"

After this week, CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock returns on Dec. 4th with S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts."

With S02E06: "Harm Reduction" set to hit this week, we have a look at what's ahead with CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock. Based on the info released, the hit series will be back on Thursday, December 4th, with S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts" – as Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) looks to mend some family bonds, even as she and Matty (Bates) get hit with some shocking intel. Following the trailer, four sneak peeks, an official overview, and an image gallery for "Harm Reduction," we have an official overview and image gallery for December's returning episode.

Matlock S02E06: "Harm Reduction" & S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts" Previews

Matlock Season 2 Episode 6 "Harm Reduction" – Matty and Olympia continue to test the boundaries of their friendship while helping a group of nuns. Meanwhile, Olympia and Sarah become roped into secretive activities within the firm. Written by Conway Preston and Nicki Renna, and directed by Gina Lamar.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 7 "Prior Bad Acts" – Olympia works to repair her relationship with her family after she takes on a case involving her mother's new husband. Also, Matty and Olympia receive a shocking piece of information. Written by Sheridan Watson and Katie Wech, and directed by Tessa Blake.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

