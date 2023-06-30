Posted in: CBS, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cbs, Kathy Bates, matlock, preview, trailer

Matlock: Kathy Bates Is On The Case in New CBS Official Trailer

Set to hit screens on Sunday nights this fall, here's a new look at CBS' Kathy Bates-starring & executive-producing Matlock series reboot.

It was back in May when we learned that CBS had given a series green-light for the Kathy Bates (American Horror Story)-starring & executive producing Matlock reboot. But we were treated to much more than just a press release, with preview images and an early trailer also going live. Since that time, the original preview was pulled from YouTube – but have no fear! Because waiting for you below is an official trailer offering an extended look at what viewers can expect.

The CBS series spotlights Bates' successful Madeline Matlock as she rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within (… and with that, we're sold). Joining Bates on the series are Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy, and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Now, here's a look at the extended official trailer, with Matlock set to hits screens on Sundays beginning this fall:

Along with Bates, Joanna Klein is set to executive produce for Sutton Street, alongside Jennie Snyder Urman, who will also write for the series. In addition, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will will executive produce on behalf of Cloud Nine. Produced by CBS Studios, the series sees Kat Coiro directing the pilot and also serving as an executive producer. Still no word on two series that had two writers' rooms opened at the same time Matlock was given a pilot green light: writer Marcus Dalzine & the NCAAP/CBS Studios production, The Pact, and Craig Sweeny & Kapital's Watson (with both projects being eyed for potential straight-to-series orders that would kick in for the 2024-2025 season).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!