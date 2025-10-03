Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 2 Ep. 2: "Another Matlock" Preview: Wellbrexa Face-Off

Here's the overview and image gallery for CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S02E02: "Another Matlock."

Article Summary Matlock Season 2 Episode 2, "Another Matlock," brings tension as Matty and Olympia clash over the Wellbrexa file.

CBS premieres Season 2 with two episodes in one week, starting October 12 with "The Before Times."

Kathy Bates teases Matty losing control in Season 2, facing new challenges and unexpected twists.

Episode previews reveal high-stakes cases and deepening mysteries within the law firm team dynamics.

Later this month, CBS is kicking off its big premiere week with the second season return of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock set for a special night, with S02E01: "The Before Times" hitting on Sunday, October 12th. Later that week, viewers will be treated to another new episode on the show's regular Thursday night – and now, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for S02E02: "Another Matlock." As the team looks to protect a witness and with a decision needing to be made about helping Alfie's (Aaron Harris) father, Matty (Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) are going to go one-on-one over the Wellbrexa document.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 1 & Episode 2 Previews

Matlock Season 2 Episode 1 "The Before Times" – Matty questions the paternity of the man claiming to be Alfie's father. Also, the team takes on an arson case while Olympia tries to protect Julian's involvement in the Wellbrexa case. Written by Jennie Snyder Urman and Nicki Renna, and directed by Gina Lamar.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 2 "Another Matlock" – While the team is tasked with protecting a witness, Matty and Olympia square off over the Wellbrexa document. Also, Matty and Edwin contemplate whether or not to help Alfie's father. Written by Michelle Leibel and Jeffrey Lieber, and directed by Michael.

Season 2 Sees Matty "Not In Control Anymore": Kathy Bates

"Matty is going to be a little… on her back foot, you know? She always thought she was in control, working things through for the first season. And now, at the very end of the finale, you realize everything is up for grabs, and she doesn't know what's going to happen with this man coming in the house, you know? And she doesn't know. She thinks it's Olympia, so she doesn't know if she can trust her," Bates shared during the CBS Fest attended by Urman, Bates, Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio (Billy), Leah Lewis (Sarah), and others about where Matty finds herself heading into next season. "She's not in control anymore, so I think that's the one thing I can tease. It's going to be very interesting for me to play." Ritter added, "It's going to be a juicy second season. The way that it was left, it was all set up so beautifully, and it could go any number of ways. I have no idea, except that I know that Jennie [Snyder Urman] is going to send us on a wild journey. And if you like Season 1, you're going to like Season 2 even more."

Kathy Bates on where we'll find Matty in Season 2 of 'Matlock,' plus if Reba McEntire could make an appearance | #CBSFest

Jason Ritter at #CBSFest teases a "juicy" Season 2 for 'Matlock' : "If you like Season 1, you're gonna like Season 2 even more"

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

