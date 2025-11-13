Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 2: Here's Our Updated S02E06: "Harm Reduction" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Matlock, S02E06 "Harm Reduction," and a look at December 4th's S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts."

Article Summary Preview Matlock Season 2 Episode 6 "Harm Reduction" airing tonight on CBS with key storyline hints.

Matty and Olympia's friendship faces new challenges as they defend a group of nuns in court.

Olympia and Sarah are drawn into deeper firm secrets, raising dramatic stakes in the series.

Get an early look at Season 2 Episode 7 "Prior Bad Acts," plus official episode overviews and trailers.

In tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, the bonds of Matty (Bates) and Olympia's (Skye P. Marshall) friendship continue to be strained as they come to the legal aid of a group of nuns. Meanwhile, Olympia and Sarah (Leah Lewis) are pulled deeper into the firm's secrets. Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for S02E06: "Harm Reduction," we also have a look ahead to December 4th's S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts" with an official overview and image gallery.

Matlock S02E06: "Harm Reduction" & S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts" Previews

Matlock Season 2 Episode 6 "Harm Reduction" – Matty and Olympia continue to test the boundaries of their friendship while helping a group of nuns. Meanwhile, Olympia and Sarah become roped into secretive activities within the firm. Written by Conway Preston and Nicki Renna, and directed by Gina Lamar.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 7 "Prior Bad Acts" – Olympia works to repair her relationship with her family after she takes on a case involving her mother's new husband. Also, Matty and Olympia receive a shocking piece of information. Written by Sheridan Watson and Katie Wech, and directed by Tessa Blake.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!