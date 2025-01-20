Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches Showrunner on "Interview with the Vampire" Crossover

AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches showrunner Esta Spalding and star Jack Huston on Sunday night's "Interview with the Vampire" crossover.

Well before AMC dropped that teaser on Sunday night for Anne Rice's The Talamasca, fans of the "Immortal Universe" have seen just how far the clandestine global organization's reach extends into the worlds of Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. But during Sunday night's Mayfair Witches S02E03: "Cover the Mirrors," we saw the storyline threads strengthen with IWTV in an interesting way. Though we're not going to go into heavy details storyline-wise, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer because we will be name-dropping and sharing some insights from Mayfair Witches showrunner Esta Spalding and Huston on how it came together and what it means.

As Lasher continues to figure out who or what he is, he gets a visit from none other than Felix (Gabriel Freilich) – Lestat's (Reid) vampire ratcatcher from the second season finale of IWTV – who pitches Lasher on the benefits of living in the shadows. And if that bench looks familiar, you get bonus points because it's the same bench that Lestat, Louis (Anderson), and Claudia (Hayles/Bailey Bass) made use of in New Orleans.

"I wanted to give the audience some kind of connection to the whole Anne Rice universe and to 'Interview With the Vampire,'" Spalding shared during a behind-the-scenes look at the episode. "So I went to [Interview with the Vampire showrunner] Rolin [Jones] and said, 'What could we steal from your world that would be an overlap? Is there a vampire who could talk to Lasher?' There's a character in their world, and he's a student of Lestat." Huston added, "It shows that this can turn into a real amazing monster universe, bringing over those crossovers with the vampires and the witches and Lasher, whatever the hell he is." Here's a look at the clip (with the full behind-the-scenes featurette waiting for you above):

