Arena Breakout: Infinite Announces Ignition Season This Month

Arena Breakout: Infinite has a new season on the horizon, as the new season will be called Ignition, set to launch at month's end

Article Summary Arena Breakout: Infinite's Ignition season drops April 29, 2025, with a new map and missions.

Explore the Northridge Map, featuring dynamic weather and strategic enemy control.

Secure Ops allows players to keep weapons after death, perfect for low-risk practice.

New weapons, gameplay enhancements, and language support for Spanish and Thai included.

MoreFun Studios revealed a new season will be coming to Arena Breakout: Infinite later this month, as the new season will go by the name Ignition. As you might suspect from seasonal content, you're getting a new map, new missions, new team game modes, new weapons, improvements and more. We have the entire rundown from the team here, as the content goes live on April 29, 2025.

Arena Breakout: Infinite – Ignition

Northridge Map – A new large open outdoor map nestled on Onotos mountains. Northridge Hotel, now commandeered by Boss Fred and his squad, stands as a strategic point within this terrain. The map features dynamic weather changes, including sunny, overcast conditions, and light rain, offering a variety of tactical environments. With its open pathways, the map is conducive to engagements across long, medium, and close ranges, catering to diverse combat strategies.

– A new large open outdoor map nestled on Onotos mountains. Northridge Hotel, now commandeered by Boss Fred and his squad, stands as a strategic point within this terrain. The map features dynamic weather changes, including sunny, overcast conditions, and light rain, offering a variety of tactical environments. With its open pathways, the map is conducive to engagements across long, medium, and close ranges, catering to diverse combat strategies. Secure Ops – In this original new game mode, players will not lose their equipped firearms after death, making it an ideal scenario for those who aim to acquaint themselves with the map while seeking a low-risk gaming experience.

– In this original new game mode, players will not lose their equipped firearms after death, making it an ideal scenario for those who aim to acquaint themselves with the map while seeking a low-risk gaming experience. New Team Game Modes – Two new team modes will take place on two new season maps, Gas Station and Warehouse: Team Deathmatch – Players respawn immediately after death, and the team that reaches a predetermined number of kills first wins the match. Team Elimination – Turn-based strategy, victory is achieved by eliminating all opposing members.

– Two new team modes will take place on two new season maps, Gas Station and Warehouse: Solo Ops – Highly requested solo mode will be launching as a limited-time event for beta testing purposes.

– Highly requested solo mode will be launching as a limited-time event for beta testing purposes. New Weapons – AK12, SVTU, MCX, and three new pistols.

– AK12, SVTU, MCX, and three new pistols. Major Gameplay Improvements – The ABI experienced, centered around looting, combat, and extraction, has undergone major optimizations to enhance the overall experience. All base maps now feature additional searchable containers and a certain number of safes to enrich the looting dynamics. Additional extraction points have been added to some maps, and the conditions for extraction have been relaxed to facilitate a smoother exit strategy. Balancing adjustments have been made to thrown objects and firearms as well-quick draw mechanics for pistols, increasing the speed of switching from the primary weapon to a pistol.

– The ABI experienced, centered around looting, combat, and extraction, has undergone major optimizations to enhance the overall experience. New Language Support – Spanish, Thai.

