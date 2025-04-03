Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Stay: Forever Home, Windup Minds

Stay: Forever Home Pushes Release Date Back Three Weeks

Stay: Forever Home was due to be released today, but the devs have pushed the VR game's released back by three weeks to work on it

Article Summary Stay: Forever Home release delayed to April 24, 2025 for added polish and perfection.

Explore Ember's whimsical world for a cozy, dreamlike VR experience with a virtual pet.

Foster companionship with Ember, a responsive pet in a magical mixed reality setting.

Stay: Forever Home offers mindful adventures combating isolation and sparking joy.

VR developer and publisher Windup Minds announced today that they have had to push the release date for Stay: Forever Home back by three weeks. The game was intended to come out today, but the team, announced they wanted extra time to make it perfect, so they have deleted the release until April 24, 2025. Beyond that, nothing else has changed, you just have to wait a little longer for a more polished product.

Stay: Forever Home

Escape to a world of warmth, comfort, and play. This is where you'll meet your fur-ever companion. Cuddle up with Ember on the couch, explore magical environments, and enjoy a dreamlike gameplay experience. It's the perfect antidote to everyday life, offering a magic refuge of play and companionship. And you'll never need a poop bag. Stay: Forever Home has been crafted as a cozy space for emotional expression, where players can enhance their own home environments, adventure into Ember's world to discover her origin, and earn accessories and customization for their unique Ember. The whimsical environment and relaxing gameplay create a feeling of mindfulness and connection. Cooperatively working together with the virtual companion and developing a real bond helps fight isolation

Meet Ember, Your Virtual Pet: A magical friend – who won't dig holes in your backyard. Ember's not your average pet! She weaves delight into your life and invites you to share her extraordinary world.

A magical friend – who An Unforgettable Journey of Companionship and Play: Imagine a pet that's uniquely yours, responding to your care and attention in surprising ways. With Ember, you're not just adopting a virtual pet; you're going on an extraordinary journey of connection and discovery – and where to find the treats.

Imagine a pet that's uniquely yours, responding to your care and attention in surprising ways. With Ember, you're not just adopting a virtual pet; you're going on an extraordinary journey of connection and discovery – and where to find the treats. A Cozy Haven Awaits: Step into a world of wonder where every corner invites you to explore. Join Ember on a curious adventure.

Step into a world of wonder where every corner invites you to explore. Join Ember on a curious adventure. Features That Spark Joy: A Pet With Personality: With her AI-powered personality, she's always surprising you with her antics and quirks. Mixed Reality Magic: Your home, reimagined. Ember's got a knack for blurring the lines between the real and the virtual.

A Game That Matters: From the creators of Bogo and First Steps, Stay: Forever Home is more than just a game; your digital pal is always ready for adventure and – maybe – a little mischief.

