Atari Announces Five Games Will Get The Cartridge Treatment

Five indie titles will be given the Atari treatment, transfered onto old-school playable cartridges with their own boxes and manuals.

Article Summary Atari teams up with indie developers to release five retro-style cartridges for 2600 and 7800.

Upcoming releases include Tiger-Heli, Avalanche, Dark Chambers, Super Circus Atari, and Countermeasure II.

Each cartridge features updated artwork, exclusive interviews, and collectible, full-color manuals.

Enjoy classic gameplay with modern updates and enhancements in these must-have retro game releases.

Atari annoucned today they are working with multiple developers to release five games as classic Atari cartridges. The five games that will be produced are Tiger-Heli, Avalanche, Dark Chambers, Super Circus Atari, and Countermeasure II. As you can see from the image here, all will come in either an Atari 2600 or 7800 box, with the classic cartridge to match, fully playable in the old-school devices themselves or any of the modern consoles that have been made that take them. Along with full-color manuals containing exclusive interviews and content for Atari collectors. You can read about all five below as they're now up for pre-order now.

Atari Retro Indie Games

Tiger-Heli: This fan-favorite complex arcade-style shooter has made its way from the arcade to your PlayStation 4. Now released as an Atari 7800+ cartridge, players can experience four stages with a dozen enemy vehicles and infrastructures to blow up, as well as collect points to earn mini-heli wingmen and boost their destructive firepower.

Avalanche: Designed by Dennis Koble and originally released by Atari , Inc. in 1978, this fan-favorite one or two paddle game encourages players to use a multi-layered shield to catch falling boulders tumbling down the screen. This release includes several enhancements to the title, like a fourth skill level and new diagonally-falling boulders.

Dark Chambers: Two players (vs. turn or role-based) can be treasure hunters exploring 26 levels of underground catacombs, using fiery bow-and-arrows and bombs to defeat ghouls and curses. An important example of early dungeon-crawler game design, this must-have is equipped with brand new key art and a collectible, full-color manual featuring an interview with the artist and some modern additions into the Dark Chambers back-story.

Super Circus Atari: Created by Bob DeCrescenzo in 1980 for Atari 2600, this popular two-player paddle game has been updated and expanded upon with new challenges, power-ups and simultaneous two-player action. This modernized homebrew sequel includes new key art and a full-color manual that features exclusive interviews with the artist Kat Hudson and game programmer DeCrescenzo.

Countermeasure II: Developed by Bob DeCrescenzo, this modern take on the 1982 Atari 5200 title lets players mix combat and puzzle-solving across six terrains with five enemy types. This edition also features repurposed vintage key art created by Michel Allaire in 1982 for the unreleased Combat 2 and the manual features an exclusive interview with DeCrescenzo.

