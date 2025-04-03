Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets S03E09 "How the Story Ends" Preview: Whose Will Be Done?

Check out a preview for Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets S03E09: "How the Story Ends."

Okay, just a couple of quick observations before we pass along a look at what's ahead with this weekend's penultimate chapter of series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets Season 3. First, Paramount+ with Showtime and the show's social media accounts need to do a better job of not blatantly spoiling the episode between the time it hits streaming and the time it hits cable screens. Second, at this point? We're not big fans of either Young Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) or Older Shauna (Sophie Nélisse). Finally, when you have an episode titled "How the Story Ends," we can't help but get a really bad feeling that there's going to be a whole lot of "revisionist history" going on before the final rescue. That leads us to the following preview for the season's ninth episode, with Young Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and Young Shauna in the middle of a potentially explosive battle of wills – before Kodiak (Joel McHale) decides to test his luck when it comes to Young Shauna's skills with a gun.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 9: "How the Story Ends" Preview

Yellowjackets Season 3 Ep. 9: "How the Story Ends" – Directed by Ben Semanoff and written by Sarah L. Thompson, here's what's been released so far for the next chapter:

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season will pick up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focus on the fallout and what the future could hold at this point.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

