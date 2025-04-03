Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Akatsuki Games, Tribe Nine

Tribe Nine – Chapter 3: Neo Chiyoda City Arrives In Two Weeks

Tribe Nine has a new update coming out in a couple of weeks, as they enter into the game's third chapter called Neo Chiyoda City

Developer and publisher Akatsuki Games have revealed the next update for Tribe Nine, as Chapter 3: Neo Chiyoda City will be released in a few weeks. The official number for this is Version 1.10, which will come with its own set of improvements and content for the game, including a new chapter to explore of the baseball-themed RPG. We have the finer details below as it will be released on April 16, 2025.

Chapter 3: Neo Chiyoda City

The newly revealed Ver 1.1.0 Trailer showcases the intense conflicts in the Neo Chiyoda City chapter and introduces characters who will be making their debut in Chapter 3. Keep an eye out for the characters' detailed 3D models coming to life, along with dramatic scenes highlighting Q's unwavering determination. To celebrate the release of the Ver 1.1.0 Trailer: Neo Chiyoda City Chapter, the game is holding a follow & repost campaign on the official TRIBE NINE X account (@tribenine_en). Ten lucky participants will win a $30 USD Amazon Gift Card.

Campaign Details:

Period: April 2nd, 2025 – April 9th, 2025, at 7:59 AM (PDT)

How to Enter: Follow @tribenine_en on X. Repost the designated campaign tweet.

Reward: $30 USD Amazon Gift Card for 10 winners.

Tribe Nine

It's the year 20XX. The story takes place in Neo Tokyo, a futuristic country ruled by deadly games. Groups of teens fight in brutal life-or-death battles to reclaim their stolen dreams and freedom. Players control characters as they venture through the vibrant "City" of Neo Tokyo, taking down formidable enemies to liberate the city. The party consists of three characters who all fight on the battlefield simultaneously. Ally units will respond to the battle accordingly, luring enemies and healing allies. When the time is right, you can even unleash a combo attack by all three party members. Each character possesses a unique personality, with various battle strategies and methods that change based on the combination of your party members.

In Tribe Nine, players progress through the story by controlling characters and exploring Neo Tokyo, encountering battles and various other events on the city streets. Along the way, tasks come in one after another, such as acquiring items from streets and treasure chests, completing puzzles and other mini-games, and fulfilling requests from the town's residents. Each playable character has their unique characteristics, which is reflected in their skills and actions, so you can experience various playstyles depending on the character. In addition to leveling up your characters, you also have the freedom to select which stats to boost and what equipment to use. You could even try building a healer as an attacker! There are plenty of possibilities, so you can experiment with creating your own original build!

