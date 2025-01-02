Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: jeremy renner, Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown: Jeremy Renner Sends Love on "Second 'ReBirthday'"

In honor of his second "ReBirthday," Mayor of Kingstown star/EP Jeremy Renner posted a heartfelt message to everyone who helped save his life.

Heading into 2025, Jeremy Renner has a fourth season of Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon's Mayor of Kingstown to look forward to, along with the release of Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. But all of the personal and professional successes he experienced over the past two years came after surviving a horrific holiday season accident that saw the actor/singer spending months rehabilitating himself mentally and physically for a comeback. Now, Renner is honoring the two-year anniversary of the accident, thanking the medical teams, friends and family, and fans on this "ReBirthday" for saving his life and aiding in his recovery.

"I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again," the Mayor of Kingstown star/EP wrote in an Instagram post, going on to thank those who came to his rescue on that day and in the days and weeks to come. "My gratitude list is very long …. With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and every one of them), my family never leaving my side, with some divine intervention, a bit of luck, and a whole lot of miracles … I stand strong again. More Open. More Loved. More Connected. And fucking blessed to take my next step, to take my next breath," Renner ended his post. "Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body. I love you all."

Here's a look at what Renner had to share regarding the two-year anniversary of his accident, followed by the full text of the message he had to share with everyone who helped save his life and get it back on track:

Happy New Year blessings to you all…. Ringing in my second "ReBirthday" today I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again. Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life . All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning. I'm so sorry all the haunting images I imprinted on you all (I'll spare you all from the meat grinding images )…. My gratitude list is very long …. With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and everyone of them), my family never leaving my side , with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles … I stand strong again. More Open. More Loved. More Connected. And fucking BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH. Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body. I love you ALL ❤️. #MyNextBreath

