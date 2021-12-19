Mayor of Kingstown S01E07 Preview: The Prison Reaches a Boiling Point

The prison is a powder keg with a lit fuse that's getting closer and closer to doing some major damage heading into this weekend's episode of Paramount+'s Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)-starring Mayor of Kingstown. But as you're about to see from the following preview for Hugh Dillon & Taylor Sheridan's newest series, Mike's (Renner) search for answers will lead him to a shocking and disturbing discovery. Here's a look at what lies ahead in the ominously titled "Along Came a Spider" (directed by Clark Johnson and written by Sheridan):

Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 Episode 7 "Along Came a Spider": Mike pays Milo a visit, looking for answers. Tensions at the men's prison reach a boiling point. Mike makes a disturbing discovery. Directed by Clark Johnson and written by Taylor Sheridan.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mayor Of Kingstown | Season 1 Preview | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ebv6-VYZIA)

In the following clip, Renner, Dianne Wiest (Mariam McLusky), Hugh Dillon (Ian), Taylor Handley (Kyle McLusky), Emma Laird (Iris), Aidan Gillen (Milo Sunter), and James Jordan (Ed) take viewers behind the scenes of "Every Feather":

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman executive produce.