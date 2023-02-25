Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Ep. 7 Preview: Mike's Broken Promises Mike struggles with the fallout from broken promises in the following preview images & promo for Mayor of Kingstown S02E07 "Drones."

Once again, we have a double-shot of Taylor Sheridan this weekend. Earlier, we previewed Paramount+'s Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring "Yellowstone" prequel, 1923. But this time around, we head nack to the here-and-now with a look at what's ahead with Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown. And in the following preview images and promo trailer for S02E07 "Drones," it's becoming pretty clear that the war that Mike's (Renner) been trying to avoid is already being waged. But does he still have the kind of "stroke" needed to put a stop to it before it gets worse?

Here's a Look at Mayor of Kingstown S02E07 "Drones"

Robert (Hamish Allan-Headley), Kyle (Taylor Handley), and Ian (Hugh Dillon) look to get their story straight as the internal affairs investigation looms. In the wake of Lockett's murder, Mike (Jeremy Renner) and Evelyn's (Necar Zadegan) relationship grows tense. Mike takes care of a problem for Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa). Tracy (Nishi Munshi) worries about Kyle. Now, here's a look at the preview images and promo for this weekend's episode, written by Regina Corrado:

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923 (recently renewed for a second season), and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.