Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Ep. 9 Preview Sees Deals Made, Tolls Paid With a new episode hitting this weekend, here's a look at what's ahead with Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown S02E09 "Peace in the Valley."

With only two episodes remaining on the second season of Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown, Mike (Jeremy Renner) is realizing that you can only keep so many plates spinning at the same time before some of them are going to break. So when this weekend's episode involves Mike and Milo (Aidan Gillen) "negotiating" a trade, you can just imagine that the potential for things to get ugly increases 1000x. Now, here's a look at what's ahead with the overview, preview images & trailer for S02E09 "Peace in the Valley."

Here's a Look at Mayor of Kingstown S02E09 "Peace in the Valley"

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 9 "Peace in the Valley": Written by Christian Donovan & James Arcega Tinsley, the episode finds Mike (Jeremy Renner) and Milo (Aidan Gillen) discussing a possible trade. Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) makes a brazen move and later has a demand for Mike. Mariam (Dianne Wiest) looks to track down Jacob (Jake Schur), while Evelyn (Necar Zadegan) is livid with Mike. Now, here's a look at the official trailer and preview images released for this weekend's chapter:

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923 (recently renewed for a second season), and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.