Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 6 Preview: Mike Needs A Favor Here's a preview for Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown S02E06 "Left with the Nose."

With only hours to go until Mike (Jeremy Renner) finds himself testing the waters with the new power structure in place, we have a look at the next chapter of Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown. In the following preview images for S02E06 "Left with the Nose," Mike needs a favor – and one-on-one time with Kyle (Taylor Handley). Meanwhile, Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) looks to set some order in a prison that's more volatile than ever. Here's a look:

Here's a Look at Mayor of Kingstown S02E06 "Left with the Nose"

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 6 "Left with the Nose": Mike (Jeremy Renner) leverages a favor with the new powers in charge. Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) finds himself short on patience as Anchor Bay becomes increasingly volatile. Kyle (Taylor Handley) and Mike have a heart to heart. Robert (Hamish Allan-Headley) gets some troubling news. Now, here's a look at the preview images for the Christian Donovan-penned next chapter:

In the following look behind the scenes of S02E05 "Kill Box," Handley & Nishi Munshi (Tracy McLusky) discuss where their respective characters are at this season. Following that, Renner, Handley & Derek Webster (Stevie) discuss Mike's insistence that Milo pay for his crimes and the disappearance of the bonds.And then, Bamtefa and EP Stephen Kay break down the ramifications from the growing prison violence:

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923 (recently renewed for a second season), and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.