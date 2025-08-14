Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Images: Mike Meets Edie Falco's New Warden

Returning October 26th, here's an image gallery for Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown Season 4.

Article Summary Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 arrives on Paramount+ October 26th with new power struggles in Kingstown.

Mike faces a dangerous gang war and fresh threats as new rivals compete to control the town's underworld.

Edie Falco joins the cast as the new prison warden, creating friction with Mike's quest to protect his own.

Expect more high-stakes drama as Mike battles enemies and confronts personal demons from his past.

A little more than two months after filming wrapped on the fourth season of Taylor Sheridan's (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown, we've got some good news to pass along. In season four, Mike's (Renner) control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians' wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past. With the series set to return to Paramount+ on Sunday, October 26th, we've got the first-look image gallery that was released along with the news of when the series would be returning:

Joining Renner for the fourth season are Edie Falco, Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi. Falco has been tapped for the series regular role of Nina Hobbs, Anchor Bay's new prison warden. James is set to play Frank Moses in a season-long arc; a legendary gangster respected in Detroit, Michigan, and well beyond. Benanti is set for the series regular role of Cindy Stephens, a new correctional officer recruited into Kingstown.

Stemming from Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner for the series, which Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes.

