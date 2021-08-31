Mayor of Kingstown: Taylor Sheridan, Jeremy Renner Series First-Look

On November 14, the streaming universe of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan grows with the premiere of his Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, and Taylor Handley-starring drama Mayor of Kingstown. Premiering today during Paramount+'s TCA summer press event, the series finds the trio playing the McLusky brothers in a city where incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series is set to focus on their attempts to bring order and justice to the lawless town of Kingstown, Michigan.

Now here's a first-look preview for Mayor of Kingstown, hitting Paramount+ on November 14:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mayor of Kingstown | First Look Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LP1htMIeID8)

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman executive produce.

"I like exploring and even supporting that idea of them having a moral compass. Not all actions are perfect, right? We're all flawed. But, if it still comes from a strong base that's unflappable, there's something beautiful about that. Mike possesses those things," Renner said during the presentation. For EP David Glasser said the key to Sheridan's success is his eye for television. "He has a phrase he always uses: 'We're not making TV, we're making a ten-hour movie.' If we can operate making a 10-hour movie, then we will give audiences something special. That goes from the cast you see here to the way the shows are shot to the team that we work with, even down to the lenses that are used on the show," Glasser explained.

