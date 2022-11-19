Mediocre SNL Host Allows Impeached Reality Show Guy Back on Twitter

If you've been connected online in any way, shape, or form over the past few weeks, then we're pretty sure you're aware of what a dumpster fire of a dumpster fire Elon Musk has turned Twitter into in just the very short period of he's owned it (after reportedly paying way more than it was valued). I'm going to pause for a second just to make sure everyone understands that… moving forward? This is an editorial with a lot of my opinions that don't necessarily vibe with (translation: "represent") the site as a whole… and some of you won't be happy. Okay, so where was I? Since that time, Musk has turned the social media service into his own weird, twisted little playground/public therapy session that's included posting random policies that went nowhere, cracking down on "free speech" when he found it used against him, reportedly firing employees through some twistedly cold process, and reports of employees being locked out of the building are just some of the lowlights from Musk's reign. Heading into the weekend, Musk appeared to be enjoying the growing hysteria over the idea that Twitter could shut down at any moment and what it was doing for traffic. But then, on November 18th, Musk unveiled probably his biggest joke yet.

He put to a vote whether or not the impeached loser of the 2020 election who incited a mob of idiots to storm the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow a presidential election (and kill members of Congress along the way) because they're sore losers who spend most of their time doing backstrokes in the shallow end of the gene pool should be allowed back on Twitter. Because everything that's listed above and the fact that Donald Trump is a cesspool of misinformation isn't enough to just keep him off. No, Musk has to turn into something that's all about him.

And while everyone is entitled to their own opinion, for me? The only way Trump wasn't getting reinstated was the vote hitting 95% against it (and there's enough shady shit going on with social media to guarantee that would never happen). So Musk's poll (which carries with it all of the scientific accuracies of taking a Buzzfeed quiz at 3 am when you're high on some new stuff your guy just got in) pretty much wrapped at 51/49 in favor of Trump being allowed back on. Well, that was all Musk needed to hear as he took to Twitter to announce the news as if it came with a mandate from the people. But if any of you thought there was ever going to be a different outcome… that 51/49 against Trump would've ever been respected? Well, I've got a social media I want to sell you on the cheap. Great up-and-comer, and it's a steal at only $44 billion…