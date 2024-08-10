Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, The Rookie

No Tru Valentino In The Rookie in the Daily LITG, 10th of August 2024

No Tru Valentino in The Rookie topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters daily runaround for the big stories

No Tru Valentino in The Rookie topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years.

No Tru Valentino In The Rookie topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Katy Perry Pokemon

LITG two years ago, Chris Chibnall Forgot To Write For Doctor Who

LITG three years ago, Saying Bye-Bye To Batman

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG four years ago, Christopher Eccleston

Fifteen years since he left, Christopher Eccleston was returning to Doctor Who. And because this is Big Finish, it can't be for the money.

LITG five years ago.

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jeff Dyer of MediSin and Boo The World's Cutest Dog

of MediSin and Boo The World's Cutest Dog Khoi Pham of Avengers and Teen Titans

of Avengers and Teen Titans Mark Schmidt, co-founder of Stratum Comics and a co-creator of The Threat

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

