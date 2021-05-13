Meloni, McDermott Talk Stabler/Wheatley, Future Law & Order Crossovers

Viewers have only hours to go until NBC and Dick Wolf's next "Law & Order: Organized Crime/SVU Crossover Event" hits the streets with SVU S22E13 "Trick-Rolled at The Moulin" and OC S01E05 "An Inferior Product." In the two-hour, two-episode chapter, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) find themselves digging into the death of Benson's brother Simon (Michael Weston) and any possible connections Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) has to it. To help promote tonight's drama, Meloni and McDermott took part in a virtual press junket where they discussed the inevitable Stabler/Wheatly face-off, Wheatley's long-term future with the series, and any possible future "Law & Order" crossovers.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from the press junket:

On The Inevitable Stabler/Wheatley Confrontation Before the Season 1 Finale: "We have an altercation or two, or an interaction or two. You know, our courses must intersect. I think [Wheatley's] going to get the short end of that deal," Meloni teased. "A lot of things get answered, but then a couple other big questions arise, so there's going to be a continuing saga, I believe."

"Law & Order: For The Defense" Could Be Crossover-Bound: Meloni revealed that he heard a "rumor" that the newly-announced Dick Wolf spinoff "might be a perfect offshoot for my friend here [Wheatley] to weasel out of the charges from 'Organized Crime.'" Meloni continued, "That's just a rumor, so I can't confirm or deny. But I actually just was discussing with the showrunner, Ilene Chaiken, getting together over shrimp and whiskey and figuring out where we go from here. We're just so thoroughly focused and entrenched in getting these first eight done and hammering out 108, which will be the last of this particular series. It's just, all hands are on deck right now."

A Future for Richard Wheatley? Although more than willing to "keep going from one show to the next for a long time," McDermott revealed that his Richard Wheatley is only booked for the series' initial eight episodes. "We are going into the eighth episode tomorrow, I believe, so that was my deal with the show, and after that, I really don't know," McDermott explained.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22, Episode 13 "Trick-Rolled at The Moulin": The SVU search for three women suspected of drugging and robbing wealthy men. The case leads to personal connections for both Benson and Kat. Guest-starring Meloni, Tamara Tunie, and Nicola Rossi. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, Episode 5 "An Inferior Product": Stabler faces the consequences of a failed drug bust. Bell is forced to choose between the job and her family. Gina gets an unexpected visitor. Guest-starring Hargitay and Demore Barnes.

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.