Memory of a Killer: FOX Drops Trailer for Patrick Dempsey Thriller

Here's the official trailer for FOX's psychological thriller Memory of a Killer, starring Patrick Dempsey, Michael Imperioli & Gina Torres.

Article Summary FOX releases the official trailer for the new psychological thriller series Memory of a Killer

Patrick Dempsey stars as a hitman with a dangerous secret in this high-stakes limited series

Two-night special premiere event kicks off January 25th, right after the NFC Championship Game

Inspired by the acclaimed Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer, delivering intense suspense and drama

FOX isn't messing around when it comes to rolling out its upcoming psychological thriller, Patrick Dempsey, Michael Imperioli, and Gina Torres-starring Memory of a Killer. We're talking about a special two-night premiere event beginning Sunday, January 25th at 10 pm ET (immediately following the NFC Championship Game). The two-night event continues the following evening, Monday, January 26, when the series will have its time-period premiere at 9 pm ET/PT. With less than a month to go until it hits our screens, we're getting our best look yet with the release of an official trailer (waiting for you above).

Inspired by the book and 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer, FOX's Memory of A Killer is a dramatic thriller starring Emmy nominee Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy, Dexter: Original Sin, Ferrari) as a hitman, Angelo Doyle, leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret. Emmy winner Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus, The Sopranos) stars opposite Dempsey in the role of Dutch, Angelo's oldest friend and an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise. The series also stars Richard Harmon as Joe, a hitman; Odeya Rush as Maria, Angelo's daughter; Daniel David Stewart as Jeff, Maria's husband; Peter Gadiot as Dave, a local police detective; and Gina Torres as Special Agent Linda Grant.

Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment produce the series. Executive producers include Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, Ed Whitmore, Tracey Malone, Cathy Schulman, David Schulner, and Dempsey. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

