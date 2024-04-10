Posted in: Amazon Studios, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Bosch, Michael Connelly, preview, Renée Ballard, The Lincoln Lawyer

Michael Connelly on Maggie Q/Renée Ballard Casting, Bosch Crossovers

Bestselling author Michael Connelly offers insights into casting Maggie Q for the Untitled Renée Ballard Series & possible Bosch crossovers.

Once again, it's time for us to jump back and forth between the literary side and the live-action side of Michael Connelly's "Bosch-verse." For this go around, the bestselling author offered some insights into Prime Video's upcoming Maggie Q-starring Untitled Renée Ballard Series with the Tampa Bay Times. Confirming that production is set to get underway in July, Connelly shares his thoughts on the casting process that led to Maggie Q's casting, just how much of Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch we can expect to see during the first season, and how "Renée Ballard" spotlights a different side of Los Angeles than Bosch: Legacy.

While noting that finding the right person "takes a while," Connelly appreciates the process behind selecting Maggie Q as the lead because it's the same process that led to Welliver being cast in the "Bosch" series and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo being cast in Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer. "Maggie is a perfect fit to the Ballard in the books. She's the right age, and like Ballard, Maggie Q grew up in Hawaii, and she's of a diverse background. I don't get into too much about Ballard's background, as you know from all my books, but people have made comments to her in the books. Maggie comes from diverse roots, and it is a perfect fit," Connelly shared.

For Connelly, it's about finding the right person for the right role who reflects "the diversity of L.A." and the experiences that come with it. "I don't want it to be a big deal. It's the same with Mickey Haller. I reached a point where I really wanted my characters to reflect the diversity of L.A. I'm not a woman; I'm not Mexican American, so I don't want to lean into too much of an experience I haven't had. But people can take what they want from it," the bestselling author continued. "I really liked when 'The Lincoln Lawyer' came out [starring Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Haller]. There were so many comments about 'He's not Mexican American in the books.' Actually, he is, but people see what they want to see or read what they want to read. I think it will be the same with 'Ballard,' but to a lesser extent. I don't think people will be surprised when they see Maggie Q with a gun and a badge, and the badge ID says Ballard."

As for the live-action "Bosch-verse" itself, Connelly confirmed that Harry Bosch appears "in three episodes, maybe two," meaning we will be getting crossover action. But the author also offers us a quick lesson in the layout of Los Angeles as a reminder that the city is a pretty big place for them to be running into each other all of the time considering their respective stomping grounds. "'Ballard' is basically a West L.A. show. The Ahmanson Center, where the police cold case archive is, is all the way out by the airport. We have two shows ostensibly about L.A., but the 'Bosch' shows have focused for 10 years on the east side of the city. There's a north-south road called La Brea, and we cross it occasionally, but Bosch is east of La Brea, Ballard is west of La Brea. She works with the LAPD, so you're going to see some of the LAPD people showing up," Connelly explained.

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Prime Video Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. "It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partner for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of 'Bosch: Legacy.' Fans of the books will love it," shared Connelly when the news was first announced.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!