Midnight Mass Releases Key Art Poster, Confirms Trailer Drop Next Week

At the beginning of August, "Haunting" franchise producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy shared the first extended preview for their upcoming Netflix supernatural series Midnight Mass. Created and directed by Flanagan, the seven-episode series takes viewers into the lives of the folks on an isolated island who begin to experience miraculous events, frightening omens, and more when a mysterious priest (uh-oh) arrives in their community. With a cast that includes Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish, Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, and Annarah Shephard, a teaser and a set of preview images did a nice job of letting "Haunting" franchise fans know that Flanagan & Macy are venturing into new territories on the horror landscape. Now with slightly more than three weeks to go before it premieres, we're getting a look at the official key art and motion poster- as well as confirmation that the official trailer will drop next Thursday.

And here's a look at the motion poster released on social media:

Now here's a look at the previously-released official teaser and preview images for Midnight Mass, set to hit Netflix on September 24th:

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, MIDNIGHT MASS tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul's appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?