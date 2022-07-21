Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Preview Clip: Beavis' Fire Backstory

Earlier today, Mike Judge and moderator Paul Scheer shared with fans a preview of the next chapter of the classic animated duo's adventures. With critics & viewers alike singing the praises of the recently-released animated film/special, next month brings Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head to the shores of Paramount+. Following up on the release of the official trailer, we have an extended clip that does two very important things. First, it demonstrates how the boys will be venturing beyond music videos (though apparently those still exist) and into social media. Then, we get some backstory on Beavis' fascination with fire…

"'Beavis and Butt-Head' started with me animating a two-minute short, and then a second one that was like three minutes. [I made it] in my house, by myself, with nobody. My ex-wife helped out a little bit, but there was no [one else]. And then MTV came along, and it did irk me a little bit that it was called MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head," Judge revealed to EW while explaining his name in the title. With a reboot being considered, Judge's manager suggested a name change for the series. "I was like, why not?" Judge added with a laugh. "If it was already MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head, I'll take that spot." Now here's a look at an exclusive clip from Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head episode "The Special One," followed by a look at the official trailer (with the series set to hit the streaming service on Thursday, August 4th):

The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever! The '90s pop-culture phenomenons return, voiced by creator Mike Judge, to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable.

Created and voiced by writer, producer & director Judge, the characters originated in Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase Liquid Television. After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, Beavis and Butt-Head ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993, to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society; and would go on to spinoff the 1996 theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.