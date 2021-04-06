Mike Tyson to Return to AEW Dynamite This Week for Ratings War Finale

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is returning to AEW Dynamite. Tomorrow. Yes, tomorrow. Thanks for the last-minute notice, AEW!

Mike Tyson will return to AEW Dynamite tomorrow, Wednesday, April 7th. AEW announced the news Tuesday with a press release:

Ahead of this Wednesday's action-packed episode of AEW DYNAMITE, All Elite Wrestling announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson will be returning for an appearance during its live show on TNT. No stranger to the squared circle, Tyson appeared at the DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV event in May 2020, followed by a memorable AEW DYNAMITE episode where he brawled with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. Unlike last May, when there were no fans in attendance at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Fla., fans will now have the opportunity to see Tyson in-person this Wednesday night in a safe, live event setting. Last seen in the boxing ring in November 2020, Tyson competed in an eight-round exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a split draw. Tyson joins a stacked lineup on this week's DYNAMITE, including Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against JD Drake, #1 ranked wrestler Hangman Page defending that position against the surging "Platinum" Max Caster, and Jon Moxley teaming with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks to take on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

This Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite will be the final show to go head-to-head with WWE NXT before NXT flees to Tuesday nights. AEW decidedly won the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars with NXT, defeating the show nearly every single week in both total viewers and even moreso in the 18-49 demo. However, this week's NXT will be the first of a two-night special Takeover event and is taking place during WrestleMania week, so if WWE ever had a chance of winning this final ratings battle, this it. Can Mike Tyson turn the tide and help AEW pull out one final victory?

For that, we'll need to wait and see. AEW Dynamite airs at 8PM Eastern on TNT. Tickets for tomorrow's event are on sale now.