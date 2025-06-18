Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged:

Mindhunter: Holt McCallany, David Fincher Discussed Season 3 Return

While promoting Netflix's The Waterfront, Holt McCallany shared that he discussed a possible Mindhunter return with David Fincher.

We did not have revisiting writer and EP David Fincher's Netflix series Mindhunter on our schedule heading into today, especially since it's been over three years since we had an update (and six years since the second season wrapped). The possibility of a third season of the Jonathan Groff (F.B.I. Agent Holden Ford) and Holt McCallany (Agent Bill Tench)-starring series has always been out there, never actually becoming a reality, and yet, no one seems willing to end the speculation officially. The streamer has remained open to the idea of a third run, and Fincher previously shared the direction the series would take, but that's been about it. With busy schedules combined with the physical and mental sacrifices that come with committing to such an intense series, it's not surprising. What was surprising was McCallany offering a sliver of hope that all may not be lost after all.

Speaking with CBR in support of his new Netflix series, The Waterfront, McCallany shared that he had spoken with Fincher a few months back, where an idea of how the series could return was hatched (hint: think Sherlock). "So look, you know, I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it's just a chance. I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts," McCallany shared.

"I would love it if it were to return. I think, like I said, you know, he gave me a little bit of hope when I had that meeting with him, but the sun, the moon, and the stars would all have to align," he continued. "The good news is that we're at Netflix with The Waterfront, and those movies would also be for Netflix. So I think that in terms of dates and logistics, it could all be worked out, but it has to do, you know, with David really having the time and the inclination and being happy, you know, with the material. And, you know, that's a big question mark."

While the season finale left the door open for a third season, in January 2020 Netflix let the options on the series' cast lapse though the streamer wouldn't close the door entirely on a new season: "David [Fincher] is focused on directing his first Netflix film 'Mank' and on producing the second season of 'Love, Death and Robots.' He may revisit 'Mindhunter' again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own," said a Netflix rep in a statement at the time. Since that time, even series cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt (who also worked on Mank) was in the dark about what the future held for the acclaimed series.

Fincher drove home the point later that year during an interview with Variety in support of Mank: if Mindhunter does come back, it won't be any time soon. "I don't know if it makes sense to continue. It was an expensive show. It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost," Fincher explained, adding that he also needed a break from the series. "I certainly needed some time away. We had all hands on deck to finish [season two], and we didn't have a ton of scripts and a ton of outlines and a bible standing by for season three. I'll admit I was a little bit like 'I don't know that I'm ready to spend another two years in the crawl space."

That said, Fincher knows the direction the series would go if he does revisit that universe- the narrative endgame that's been layered in over two seasons. "The hope was to get all the way up to the late '90s, early 2000s, hopefully, get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader's [BTK Killer] house," Fincher revealed. Between 1974 and 1991 (before being eventually arrested in 2005), the BTK Killer would kill ten people in Wichita and Park City, Kansas, taunting police by sending letters offering graphic, detailed descriptions of his crimes.

