Batwoman Season 3: Alice Finds Sisterly Sidekick in Poison Ivy Mary

As we saw during last week's official reveal, the midseason finale of The CW's Batwoman "Pick Your Poison" finds Mary's (Nicole Kang) transformation into Poison Ivy complete. Now that she's been infected by Poison Ivy, the selfless and caring Mary we've come to know and love is taking a backseat to a pernicious and virulent version of herself. No longer content with her supporting role on the Bat Team, Poison Ivy Mary uses her newfound powers to stand up, stand out, and express her most deeply buried opinions and desires — regardless of who or what may be in her way. But more awaits Mary as her destiny delivers her at the root of her new persona, as she realizes her power bloomed to give life to another… Gotham's long-lost and most infamous botanist. Now we have a set of preview images for the final episode of 2021, with Poison Ivy Mary about to get some supervillain mentoring and a little family bonding with stepsis Alice (Rachel Skarsten). As if that wasn't enough to more than fill the hour, Ryan (Javicia Leslie) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) have a serious problem on their hands when it appears Jada's (Robin Givens) plans to put Marquis (Nick Creegan) on ice go a bit askew:

Now here's a look at the promo and official overview for this week's midseason finale, "Pick Your Poison":

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 7 "Pick Your Poison": DOUBLE TROUBLE – As Ryan's (Javicia Leslie) family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang). Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick in her stepsister who is transforming into the supervillain that makes all others green with envy! Also starring Nick Creegan and Robin Givens. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Kelly Ota and Emily Alonso

"As we've watched the fallout of Batman's Rogues' weapons this season, we wanted to make a few of these 'trophies' personal to our Bat Team, and Mary felt like the ideal character to go through a major 'photosynthesis.' The fun part of making each villain's powers transferable is that we get to do our own spin on the character — this one through the lens of what Mary would create: something heightened, playful, fashion-forward, and sexy," explained EP Caroline Dries. "It was so exciting to work alongside Nicole as we picked hair color, eye color, and, of course, the clothing itself. But it wasn't until Nicole showed up on set and absolutely killed her performance that the character of Poison Ivy Mary was complete." For Kang, playing the iconic and misunderstood Batman big bad is an honor she's embracing. "I'm so excited to bring you Poison Ivy. She's here… finally! That's a sentence I never thought I'd say. Wow. In our story, I am most proud that Poison Ivy is an Asian villain whose danger does not stem from her foreignness or her mystique. Instead, we discover her personal motivations alongside those of the OG Poison Ivy's and see them intertwine in an organic and powerful way," Kang explained. "I am so humbled to be a Korean girl in line behind THE Uma Thurman to play the next live-action Poison Ivy (what?!). Hopefully, the future holds space for others like me and beyond to portray one hell of a character. For everything you've let me feel, scream, and become through you, Poison Ivy— thank you."

Costume designer Maya Mani, makeup department head Cory Roberts & hair department head Ashley Young shared the same sentiment. "It was a collaboration all-around to help bring Caroline Dries' vision for Poison Ivy Mary to life." Mani said of the look: "I created this costume to reflect Mary's desire to be seen and heard by those closest to her while maintaining her unique eye for fun and fanciful fashion; a strong shoulder and a corset to symbolize a trellis guiding her alter ego upwards." Roberts added, "I envisioned her character being intrinsically powerful, alluring, and seductive; it was the combination of beautiful glowy skin, with colors selected to enhance and celebrate Nicole's complexion and structure." Young added: "Nicole and I tried multiple wigs in different shades of red till we found the perfect one so that we didn't lose 'Mary' in all the glamour but could reflect her and bring out her Poison Ivy alter ego."