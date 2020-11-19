Mindhunter Will Wrap with BTK Killer- If It Ever Comes Back, That Is

When Netflix's Mindhunter returned for its second season in August 2019, writer and executive producer David Fincher's series found Jonathan Groff's F.B.I. Agent Holden Ford and Holt McCallany's Agent Bill Tench tackling The Atlanta Child Murders, which resulted in the deaths of at least 28 African-American children, adolescents, and adults between 1979-1981. The country found itself in the grip of fear for two years before FBI agent John E. Douglas (on which Groff's Ford is based) would eventually catch the killer – but also earned him an official reprimand over the manner in which the case was handled.

While the season finale left the door open for a third season, in January 2020 Netflix let the options on the series' cast lapse though the streamer wouldn't close the door entirely on a new season: "David [Fincher] is focused on directing his first Netflix film 'Mank' and on producing the second season of 'Love, Death and Robots.' He may revisit 'Mindhunter' again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own," said a Netflix rep in a statement at the time. Since that time, even series cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt (who also worked on Mank) was in the dark about what the future held for the acclaimed series.

Well, in case he wasn't clear enough last month, Fincher drove home the point during an interview with Variety in support of Mank: if Mindhunter does come back, it won't be any time soon. "I don't know if it makes sense to continue. It was an expensive show. It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost," Fincher explained, adding that he also needed a break from the series. "I certainly needed some time away. We had all hands on deck to finish [season two] and we didn't have a ton of scripts and a ton of outlines and a bible standing by for season three. I'll admit I was a little bit like 'I don't know that I'm ready to spend another two years in the crawl space."

That said, Fincher knows the direction the series would go if he does revisit that universe- the narrative endgame that's been layered in over two seasons. "The hope was to get all the way up to the late '90s, early 2000's, hopefully get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader's [BTK Killer] house," Fincher revealed. Between 1974 and 1991 and eventually arrested in 2005, the BTK Killer would ill 10 people in Wichita and Park City, Kansas- taunting police by sending letters offering graphic, detailed descriptions of his crimes.