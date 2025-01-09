Posted in: Games, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Arcane, League of Legends

Arcane: Is That a TV Series Tease in New "League of Legends" Trailer?

Arcane may be over, but Riot Games promised more spinoffs/stories were coming. Did the new "League of Legends" trailer hint at what's to come?

Arcane is over, the saga of Piltover has ended in a" two seasons and done" deal, but Riot Games also said there are more stories coming. Many of the surviving characters and some mysterious, barely seen characters still have plot threads to pick up. This week, Riot Games released "Welcome to Noxus," a five-minute animated teaser that not only previews the next update to their game League of Legends but also hints at where some of the characters of Arcane are headed next. The game is where these characters came from originally, just so we're all on the same page.

The teaser is designed to showcase Noxus, the setting for League of Legends' new season which begins this week, and the home of prominent character Mel Medarda, one of the surviving characters in Arcane. It shows a continuation of Mel's story after the finale of Arcane itself and seems to set up what we may see next in Arcane's upcoming Noxus-based continuation. The cinematic was created in partnership with Fortiche, the talented French animation house behind Arcane so it looks consistent like the Netflix series and makes it appear in-canon. It also features the first real look at LeBlanc, leader of the Black Rose group, who popped up seemingly out of nowhere in Arcane's second season, which led viewers unfamiliar with League of Legend lore to go "Who?!" but stayed largely disguised. She's seen with Vladimir, another League of Legends champion, about some unscrupulous-sounding plans for the Noxian empire because nefarious secret plans between villainous-looking baddies are a feature of the world lore.

After the finale of Arcane, showrunner Christian Linke confirmed the series would be followed by three more shows featuring other parts of the League of Legends world. The first, set in Noxus, began production a year ago – and the new cinematic trailer almost feels like a first trailer or preview for that continuation as well as a preview of the next update for the game. Other series will then feature the regions of Demacia and Ionia. For those unfamiliar with the games but love the TV series, bear in mind that virtually zero story is featured in the games themselves if you ever feel masochistic enough to play them. They're just online multiplayer "capture the flag" matches. That's when you're not stuck in a queue for ages. "We're really going wide, we're looking at every region, and we really now have the ability to build a slate to tell many more stories – and continue some of them," Linke said previously. Riot Games was happy with the success of Arcane since it drove many viewers to sign up to try out the game, though how many gave up on it and were disappointed by the lack of any story content is another matter altogether. Here's a pro tip for Arcane fans who aren't masochistic enough to wade through the tedium of the game: all story content and lore are in the cinematic trailers and short films released on YouTube. Hell, it's more interesting to hear the devs talk about the game than to play it!

Arcane is streaming on Netflix. Whatever the next TV series is will probably also premiere on the streamer.

