Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, TV | Tagged: Mister Miracle

Mister Miracle Animated Series Adapt "Looking So Damn Good": King

Showrunner Tom King offered a promising update on how things are going with DC Studios' adaptation of King and Mitch Gerads' Mister Miracle.

It's been a bit more than two months since we last checked in on how things were going with Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' adult animated series adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' comic book series, Mister Miracle. Earlier today, King shared another quick update on how things are going (spoiler: it sounds like things are going really well). "Incredible Scott and Barda art by [Belén Ortega], the incredible Trinity artist," King began the caption to his Instagram post, which included Ortega's amazing artwork. "Working every day on the animated show for these two. It's looking so damn good," he added. King's update comes shortly after DC Studios' James Gunn dropped a reference to the upcoming animated series during an interview with BobaTalks, noting that on the same day of the interview, he was multitasking by "going over 'Creature Commando' script this morning. I got a 'Mr. Miracle' script on my desk [that] I have to deal with."

Here's a look at King's original post from earlier today, followed by a look back at some previous updates:

"At work on these two lovebirds," King wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from August, which included a look at Gerads' artwork. Having King and Gerads actively involved on the creative side is such a massive bonus for the animated adaptation. If the series can bring to life the magic that King and Gerads brought to the comic book page, this could be a serious awards contender.

"Get out your veggie trays…," King began the caption to his Instagram post back in June, which also included a look at the key art for the series and a look at the original comic book series run. "Just announced and coming soon. MISTER MIRACLE: a new adult animated series from DC Studios and [Warner Bros. Animation]. Based on the Eisner winning best-selling comic by myself and semi-professional nerd/genius, [Mitch Gerads]. I'll be show running the series, working with a dream team of animators and storytellers including Mitch himself who drew that gorgeous teaser art up there. Hard to express how excited I am to be working on this, what a joy it is. I love these characters and I love this world that the King, Jack Kirby built from a pencil tip. Thank you all for supporting the book over all these years. Its meant so much. More details coming." Here's a look at King's thoughts from shortly after the news broke, followed by a look back at the animated series' official overview (based on the DC Comics characters created by Jack Kirby):

No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick — and escape death itself?

Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife, Big Barda, have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott's cruel adoptive father, Darkseid, seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation — the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe.

As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality, exposing his long-buried pain, and shattering the fragile happiness he's found with the woman he loves.

And so begins the odyssey of Scott Free, Mister Miracle: a harrowing, hilarious, heart-wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!