Posted in: TV | Tagged: pippi longstocking, studiocanal

New Pippi Longstocking Animated Series In Development From StudioCanal

A new Pippi Longstocking animated series is currently in development over at StudioCanal, marking the first in nearly 30 years.

Article Summary StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Submarine, and The Astrid Lindgren Company are developing a new Pippi Longstocking series.

The Pippi Longstocking reboot will feature 52 11-minute 3D CGI episodes, with production set to begin in October 2026.

Sara Daddy is writing the animated Pippi Longstocking series, aiming to preserve the character’s bold, joyful spirit.

The new Pippi Longstocking animated series marks the character’s first major animated return in nearly 30 years.

StudioCanal has decided to make a new animated series with Heyday Films, the team behind the Paddington cartoon, to make one for Pippi Longstocking. According to Variety, the two companies will work with Submarine, a Mediawan company, as well as The Astrid Lindgren Company (who own the rights to the children's book character), with the plan of making 52 3D CGI animation episodes running 11-minutes long each, as they look to make a modernized reboot of the red-haired adventurer. Production on the series will start in October 2026, with screenwriter Sara Daddy writing the series. While no window has been set for the series debut, we do know that StudioCanal will be in charge of worldwide distribution, while StudioCanal Kids & Family will handle merchandising and licensing in France and the U.K.

Pippi Longstocking Animated Series In The Works From StudioCanal

The choice to do a new series on Pipi is an interesting one, as the last time anyone went all-out for anything animated with the character goes back to 1997, when Columbia TriStar Film released a feature film, which was then spun into an animated series that was made jointly with Teletoon in Canada and ZDF in Germany for a single season. What modern changes they plan to bring to the character, in what we assume will be 2027 at the earliest, will be interesting, as the adventuring character may feel a bit out of date. We have a couple of quotes from StudioCanal's own announcement for you here as we wait for more details on the show.

"To be entrusted by the Lindgren family and the brilliant Heyday and StudioCanal teams with the keys to Villa Villekulla is such a privilege," said Sara Daddy. "As the daughter of a seaman who overturned convention and took me out of school to sail around the world, I have always felt a connection with Pippi. I am having so much fun honoring her fiercely independent spirit, free-thinking ways, and, of course, superhuman strength. With the brilliant wit and warmth of Astrid Lindgren's voice as our guide, our aim is to ensure Pippi remains a joyful, empowering icon for today's children.

"Astrid Lindgren's stories continue to grow their audience around the world, reaching new generations of children across markets, platforms, and formats," said The Astrid Lindgren Company CEO, Max Hallén. "Pippi Longstocking remains at the heart of that journey. Her courage, independence, and playful way of challenging the world around her have inspired children around the world for over eighty years and continue to do so today. This series represents an important milestone in our ambition to expand the reach of Astrid Lindgren's stories and create new opportunities for children everywhere to discover Pippi."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!