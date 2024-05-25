Posted in: Apple, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: apple, godzilla, king kong, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, season 2

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Sees Kong Having Bigger Role

Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters co-creator Chris Black teases Kong playing a much bigger role during the second season.

Fans of Apple TV+ & Legendary Entertainment's Kurt Russell & Wyatt Russell-starring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters were treated to the news of a second season back in April – along with plans for there to be more spinoff series set within Legendary's "Monsterverse." Now, series co-creator Chris Black is teasing Season 2 and how viewers can expect to see Kong have a more prominent role in the upcoming season. "We want to continue to tell the story of the Randa family and Cate and Kentaro and their father, Hiroshi, and now their grandmother, Keiko, but there also is a hunger for more spectacle, for more monsters. You know, how do we make it bigger and better?" Black explained during an interview with Gold Derby (below), touching upon the show's ability to balance personal moments with epic action. "We reveal Kong at the end of the first season so there's going to be an expectation that you're going to see more of Kong that we want to deliver on."

Here's a look at Black's interview with Gold Derby – followed by a look back to when the Season 2 news first hit:

"'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt, and the incredibly gifted, talented cast and creative team," shared Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+, in a statement when the news was officially announced. "We couldn't be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise as we expand Legendary's Monsterverse."

Here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for the first season:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

The upcoming season of Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Chris Black, Matt Fraction, Joby Harold, and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville, and Jen Roskind. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as part of their long-term relationship with the film franchise. With the next chapters on the way soon, you can catch up on the first season – now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!