Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Anime Film Now Streaming on Crunchyroll
OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom, the feature film spinoff of the popular anime series is now streaming on Crunchyroll in English and Japanese.
OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom, the first theatrical film from the fan-favorite OVERLORD franchise, is now streaming on Crunchyroll. The OVERLORD series is based on the light novels by Kugane Maruyama, and is a continuation of the series, picking up after the conclusion of season 4. The story follows Momonga, a regular salary man who finds himself transported into his favorite video game where he uses his God Mode-style knowledge of the game's rules and system to form an evil empire where he vanquishes the various warring factions to become the most powerful ruler in the world.
In the OVERLORD feature film, the Sacred Kingdom enjoyed years of peace after constructing an enormous wall, but one day that came to an end. The Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of villainous demi-humans, forcing the Slane Theocracy to beg their enemies in the Sorcerer Kingdom for help. Helmed by the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, the undead army joins the fight to defeat Jaldabaoth once and for all.
OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom Production Staff
Here's a rundown of the production team behind the project:
Original Work: Kugane Maruyama
Original Character Design: so-bin
Original Monster Design: K-SUWABE, so-bin
Director: Naoyuki Ito
Screenplay: Naoyuki Ito
Screenplay Assistant: Yukie Sugawara
Character Design: Satoshi Tasaki
Chief Animation Director: Satoshi Tasaki
Sub-Character Design: Koōji Sugiura, Juki Izumo, Yumiko Nakamura, Kyoko Takeuchi
Art Director: Shigemi Ikeda (Atelier Musa), Yukiko Maruyama (Atelier Musa)
Art Setting: Kayoko Tomono (Atelier Musa), Shuichi Okubo (Atelier Musa), Miho Norisue (Atelier Musa)
Color Design: Yukie Noguchi
3D Director: Kazuya Oya (Graphinica)
Director of Photography: Yoshio Watanabe
Editor: Mariko Tsukatsune
Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go
Sound Effects: Tomokazu Mitsui
Recording Adjustment: Naoki Okabe
Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion
Music: Shuji Katayama (Team-MAX)
Music Production: KADOKAWA
Animation Producer: Kentaro Hashimoto
Animation Production: Madhouse
Distribution: Kadokawa Animation
Theme Song: "WHEELER-DEALER" by OxT
JAPANESE VOICE CAST: The original Japanese voice cast of OVERLORD returns with Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Hitomi Nabatame as Remedios, Yoshino Aoyama as Neia, Haruka Tomatsu as Kelart, Saori Hayami as Calca, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Asami Seto as CZ2128 Delta.
ENGLISH VOICE CAST: OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom retains the original English cast with Chris Guerrero as Ains Ooal Gown, Elizabeth Maxwell as Albedo, Corey Pettit as Remedios, Sarah Wiedenheft as Neia, Molly Zhang as Kelart, Kelly Greenshield as Calca, Jeff Johnson as Demiurge, and Michelle Rojas as CZ2128 Delta.
OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom is streaming in both Japanese and English dubs on Crunchyroll.