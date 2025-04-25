Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: overlord, OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Anime Film Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom, the feature film spinoff of the popular anime series is now streaming on Crunchyroll in English and Japanese.

A thrilling continuation of the OVERLORD saga, set after the events of season 4.

Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth challenges the peace of the Sacred Kingdom.

Witness epic battles as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown joins the fight.

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom, the first theatrical film from the fan-favorite OVERLORD franchise, is now streaming on Crunchyroll. The OVERLORD series is based on the light novels by Kugane Maruyama, and is a continuation of the series, picking up after the conclusion of season 4. The story follows Momonga, a regular salary man who finds himself transported into his favorite video game where he uses his God Mode-style knowledge of the game's rules and system to form an evil empire where he vanquishes the various warring factions to become the most powerful ruler in the world.

In the OVERLORD feature film, the Sacred Kingdom enjoyed years of peace after constructing an enormous wall, but one day that came to an end. The Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of villainous demi-humans, forcing the Slane Theocracy to beg their enemies in the Sorcerer Kingdom for help. Helmed by the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, the undead army joins the fight to defeat Jaldabaoth once and for all.

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom Production Staff

Here's a rundown of the production team behind the project:

Original Work: Kugane Maruyama

Original Character Design: so-bin

Original Monster Design: K-SUWABE, so-bin

Director: Naoyuki Ito

Screenplay: Naoyuki Ito

Screenplay Assistant: Yukie Sugawara

Character Design: Satoshi Tasaki

Chief Animation Director: Satoshi Tasaki

Sub-Character Design: Koōji Sugiura, Juki Izumo, Yumiko Nakamura, Kyoko Takeuchi

Art Director: Shigemi Ikeda (Atelier Musa), Yukiko Maruyama (Atelier Musa)

Art Setting: Kayoko Tomono (Atelier Musa), Shuichi Okubo (Atelier Musa), Miho Norisue (Atelier Musa)

Color Design: Yukie Noguchi

3D Director: Kazuya Oya (Graphinica)

Director of Photography: Yoshio Watanabe

Editor: Mariko Tsukatsune

Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go

Sound Effects: Tomokazu Mitsui

Recording Adjustment: Naoki Okabe

Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion

Music: Shuji Katayama (Team-MAX)

Music Production: KADOKAWA

Animation Producer: Kentaro Hashimoto

Animation Production: Madhouse

Distribution: Kadokawa Animation

Theme Song: "WHEELER-DEALER" by OxT

JAPANESE VOICE CAST: The original Japanese voice cast of OVERLORD returns with Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Hitomi Nabatame as Remedios, Yoshino Aoyama as Neia, Haruka Tomatsu as Kelart, Saori Hayami as Calca, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Asami Seto as CZ2128 Delta.

ENGLISH VOICE CAST: OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom retains the original English cast with Chris Guerrero as Ains Ooal Gown, Elizabeth Maxwell as Albedo, Corey Pettit as Remedios, Sarah Wiedenheft as Neia, Molly Zhang as Kelart, Kelly Greenshield as Calca, Jeff Johnson as Demiurge, and Michelle Rojas as CZ2128 Delta.

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom is streaming in both Japanese and English dubs on Crunchyroll.

