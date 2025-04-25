Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise on the Reaping: Jesse Plemons Cast As Plutarch Heavensbee

Jesse Plemons has officially joined the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as Plutarch Heavensbee, a role previously played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Article Summary Jesse Plemons to play Plutarch Heavensbee in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Plemons takes over the role previously portrayed by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Erin Westerman praises Plemons' talent and meaningful connection to Hoffman's legacy.

Produced by Nina Jacobson, directed by Francis Lawrence, releasing November 20, 2026.

The cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping slowly continues to grow as the week goes on, proving my point that this cast is probably locked in and they are just drip feeding us the names for the drama of it. Nothing wrong with a little drama. We are three names deep into this cast, and today, they announced another returning character. Plutarch Heavensbee was played by the late great and extremely missed Philip Seymour Hoffman. In fact, his final film was the second half of Mockingjay. His character makes his return in Sunrise on the Reaping, and people have been wondering who Lionsgate would cast in the role. In a press release sent out today, the studio has confirmed that Jesse Plemons would be playing a young Heavensbee in the film adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping joining the previously announced Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, and Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute.

Erin Westerman, co-president, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in the press release, "Jesse is one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a proven record of picking his roles selectively. We are honored that he has chosen to bring his own take to one of the most fascinating figures in Panem, and feel that his previous collaboration with Philip Seymour Hoffman makes it all the more special. His Plutarch will be both a tribute to the character fans have already come to know and a portrayal he makes his own. We can't wait for audiences to see it."

Producer Nina Jacobson added, "Jesse has been one of my favorite actors since I first saw him in 'Friday Night Lights.' We knew from the start that only an actor's actor could play a young version of Plutarch. Jesse was the dream from the start, and we couldn't be prouder to have him join the Hunger Games family."

JESSE PLEMONS was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in The Power of the Dog. His other recent work includes acclaimed performances in Kinds of Kindness and Killers of the Flower Moon as well as the Netflix television series "Zero Day." His upcoming credits include a reteaming with Yorgos Lanthimos in Bugonia and a role in an untitled film from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. He is represented by TalentWorks and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, and Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!