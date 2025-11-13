Posted in: Apple, Movies, TV | Tagged: Monarch, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Teaser Sets Feb 2026 Return

Here's a look at Apple TV's Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Anna Sawai-starring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2, arriving on Feb. 27th.

Article Summary Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 premieres February 27, 2026, exclusively on Apple TV.

Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Anna Sawai return for a new round of Titan-filled action and intrigue.

The 10-episode season continues the legendary monster saga with episodes dropping weekly until May 1st.

Season two explores Monarch's secrets, new Titans, and adventures on Skull Island and beyond.

Get ready for a titan-level event to hit Apple TV screens beginning Friday, February 27, 2026. That's when the 10-episode second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters hits our screens (with one episode dropping every Friday until May 1st). After a week of teasers and previews, we've got a date announcement teaser waiting for you above to check out. In addition, we have an official overview for the Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm-starring season waiting for you below.

The streaming series tracks two siblings looking to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The second season picks up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong's Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend, and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.

Hailing from Legendary Television, Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville, and Lawrence Trilling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer. Black serves as the showrunner on season two. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise. Apple TV has a multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment, which includes a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and multiple spinoff series based on the franchise.

