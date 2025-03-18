Posted in: Apple, Movies, TV | Tagged: godzilla, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Wraps; New BTS Look Released

Showrunner Chris Black and Apple TV+'s Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Anna Sawai-starring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 has wrapped.

During last month's SAG Awards, fans of Showrunner Chris Black, Apple TV+, and Legendary Entertainment's Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell-starring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters were treated to some insight into what's to come from Anna Sawai (Cate Randa), who walked away with the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama that night for FX's Shōgun. During a virtual press room, Sawai was careful not to give away any potential spoiler details – but what she was able to share should be enough to get the raging dumpster fires of random speculation raging.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to tease anything at this point, but I think I can say we go on a huge journey, we go in different directions, we lose some people, and we find some new people," Sawai shared with Collider. "I think that's kind of it, but it's very exciting." Now, we're one step closer to seeing what the second season has to offer, with the streaming service releasing a behind-the-scenes look at filming to confirm that the season has wrapped (one that shows a whole lot of damage).

Here's a look at the official post that went out earlier today confirming that the second season has wrapped:

"We want to continue to tell the story of the Randa family and Cate and Kentaro and their father, Hiroshi, and now their grandmother, Keiko, but there also is a hunger for more spectacle, for more monsters. You know, how do we make it bigger and better?" Black explained during an interview with Gold Derby from May 2024, touching upon the show's ability to balance personal moments with epic action. "We reveal Kong at the end of the first season so there's going to be an expectation that you're going to see more of Kong that we want to deliver on." In October 2024, we learned that Amber Midthunder (Prey) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Isabel – an intelligent and powerful businesswoman.

Here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for the first season of Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

The upcoming season of Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Chris Black, Matt Fraction, Joby Harold, and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville, and Jen Roskind. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as part of their long-term relationship with the film franchise. With the next chapters on the way soon, you can catch up on the first season – now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

