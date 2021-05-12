Monsters at Work: Disney+ Shares Preview Image from Sequel Series

With Wednesday being World Facilities Management Day and the Disney+ series set to premiere in less than two months, the streaming service sequel series Monsters at Work released a new image previewing what fans of the "Monsters Inc." franchise can expect. Now that children's laughter is the preferred power of choice (much less creepy and depressing as fear), viewers will get a chance to see what the future holds for James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman), Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal), Ms. Flint (Bonnie Hunt)- this time, training monsters to tap into their inner-comedians and pranksters. With the screaming (from laughter) set to start on Friday, July 2, here's a look at the team in action (followed by additional looks at the cast):

Now here's a look back at the full line-up thanks to previously-released character profile images- and what better way to kick things off than with our terrible twosome?

Mike & Sulley (Crystal & Goodman): Kicking off one day after the end of the film, Monsters at Work finds Sulley just beginning his run as company CEO- with Mike right by his side.

Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman): So what so you do when you graduate at the top of your class at Monsters University and you're ready to become a professional Scarer- just in time to find out that "scares" were so ten years ago. That's the situation Tylor finds himself in as he's temporarily reassigned to MIFT to learn to become a Jokester.

Fritz (Henry Winkler): Otherwise known as "the scatterbrained" boss of Tylor's MIFT team.

Val Little (Mindy Kaling): To call Val an "enthusiastic" member of MIFT would be like… well, let's just say that you should probably keep the caffeine away from Val.

Cutter (Alanna Ubach): "An officious rule follower" who could be a dream to Mike & Sulley or their worst nightmare.

Duncan (Lucas Neff): A bit of a schemer and an "opportunistic" plumber.