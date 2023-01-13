Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Official Trailer Reveals New Villains Set to hit the Disney Channel & Disney+ next month, here's a look at the official trailer for Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

We knew The Disney Channel, Disney+ & executive producer Laurence Fishburne's Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was going to be something special when we learned its awesomeness couldn't be contained to one home. That's why viewers will have two options to choose from to check out the animated series, which dropped its official trailer earlier today ahead of its February 10th/15th debut (we'll explain in a minute). And included in the trailer are first-looks at Jennifer Hudson's Mane and Daveed Diggs' Rat King, waiting for you just after this new key art poster:

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl); Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster. With the series premiering on the Disney Channel on February 10th and the first 6 episodes streaming on Disney+ beginning February 15th, here's a look at the official trailer (followed by a recently-released sneak preview) for Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:

Now here's a look at the opening theme to the animated series, "Moon Girl Magic," written & produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by White:

What Else We Know About Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur…

Fans can look forward to a line-up of guest voices that includes Alison Brie ("GLOW"), Andy Cohen ("Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"), Daveed Diggs (Broadway's "Hamilton"), Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"), Jennifer Hudson ("Respect"), Cliff "Method Man" Smith ("Power Book II: Ghost"), Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") and Wesley Snipes ("Blade" trilogy). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi ("The Mandalorian"), Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Ghosts"), Michael Cimino ("Love, Victor"), Indya Moore ("Pose"), and Craig Robinson ("The Office").

Additional guest cast for the series includes Gideon Adlon ("Pacific Rim: The Black"), Pamela Adlon ("Better Things"), Anna Akana ("Youth & Consequences"), Ian Alexander ("The OA"), May Calamawy (Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight"), Wilson Cruz ("Star Trek: Discovery"), Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions"), Luis Guzmán ("How to Make It in America"), astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton ("Marvel's Spider-Man"), June Diane Raphael ("Grace and Frankie"), Paul Scheer ("The League"), and Tajinae Turner ("Meet the Voxels").

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's "black-ish" and "mixed-ish," Freeform's "grown-ish") and Steve Loter (Disney's "Kim Possible"). Rodney Clouden ("Futurama") is supervising producer, Kate Kondell ("The Pirate Fairy") and Jeffrey M. Howard ("Planes") are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ("Elena of Avalor") is the producer.

