Moon Knight Star Ethan Hawke Reveals His MCU "Go-To Resource"

Before Disney+ Day hit earlier this month, the last time we checked in on Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring live-action series Moon Knight, it was the middle of October and Isaac was explaining how filming the streaming series became an experience unlike any he's had before. Now, we're checking with Hawke on the red carpet earlier tonight at NYC's The Gotham Awards. Speaking with Variety, the acclaimed actor was admitted that it was against his nature to not just openly discuss anything and everything he's working on- a big "no-no" in the MCU. That said, Hawke did admit that there was one "go-to resource" in his life he knew he could trust and confide in.

Here's a look at Hawke making the big reveal that his 19-year-old son is the only one who knows his father MCU secrets, while also serving as Hawke's walking encyclopedia of Marvel Comics knowledge:

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Hawke is expected to portray the series' main villain though it is still not clear who that might be (fellow mercenary-turned-villain Bushman could be a possibility but nothing is been confirmed). Here's a look back at the first Instagram post showing Isaac in full-on, ass-kicking training mode:

During an interview with The Ringer earlier this year, Hawke made it pretty clear that three big reasons why he chose to join the Moon Knight cast were his desire to work with Isaac and Diab (his first two), and that the series was focusing on one of Marvel Comics' lesser-known superhero (the "trifecta" reason). "Well, it's where I'm at as an actor. A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohamed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. I've seen a couple of his movies and wanted to work with him anyway. I had a meeting with him about another project of his own. And a lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to," Hawke said during the interview.

Hawke continued, "Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks," he continued. "And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right? Mohammed's gonna do a good job, he's a serious person. I don't know if you guys have seen his films, but he's a serious artist and you have to speak to your time, right? You can't pretend you don't live in the time period that you live in. You have to try to make your time period better." Here's a look at the interview – with Moon Knight talk starting at the 3:35 mark:

