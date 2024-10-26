Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, vision, WandaVision

Vision Series "Cooking Up Something" That's Got Paul Bettany Excited

Paul Bettany confirmed Marvel Television's Vision series will begin filming next year and dropped an interesting tease about the project.

With Marvel Television and Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along scoring big with critics and viewers, the spotlight has been getting brighter on the third chapter in the "WandaVision" trilogy. It was back in May when we learned that Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) had been tapped to serve as showrunner on the Paul Bettany-starring Vision series. Three months later, the news hit that James Spader (The Blacklist) would be reprising his role as the voice of robotic big bad Ultron (from 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron) for a father/son reunion of sorts. In September, reports hit that Matalas would be reuniting with "Picard" star Todd Stashwick (Starfleet Captain Liam Shaw) – reportedly set to play an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology.

Now, we're getting an update on the production as well as a very interesting tease from a very knowledgeable source – Bettany himself. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter during the L.A. premiere of his new film, Here, Bettany confirmed that filming is still on track to start in early 2025 – but that wasn't all. "We're cooking up something that I'm really excited about," Bettany added before joking that he had to stop there out of fear of spoilers: "Snitches end up in ditches."

During an interview with Esquire back in March 2021, Bettany made it clear that he was enjoying his time with Marvel Studios and the MCU and saw himself playing the Vision for some time to come. "I've heard it said, often by people who have not seen the films, that these Marvel superhero movies are always the same. And they're really not. They're self-consciously different. There's this idea from people who haven't seen them [and] who remember superhero movies from the '80s and whatever that the success has been in repeating a formula," Bettany said during the interview defending the diversity of themes and approaches in the MCU. "The success has been that they're made by fans who love this incredibly rich source material. We managed to make a TV show that celebrates the golden era of American television and is also about grief. I think that's fucking funny and weird and a great thing to be a part of," the actor added, explaining what sets WandaVision apart from other parts of the MCU.

