Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Neo Harbor Rescue Squad

Neo Harbor Rescue Squad Comes Out This November

Become the action paramedic you knew you could always be as Neo Harbor Rescue Squad will be released ion PC and PS5 in November

Article Summary Explore Neo Harbor City as a rookie paramedic in Neo Harbor Rescue Squad, launching on PC and PS5 this November.

Engage in fast-paced medical challenges with over 50 minigames and an accessible triage system to save lives.

Narrative journey featuring real emergency stories, vibrant visual novel scenes, and impactful player choices.

Inspired by Hong Kong, experience local culture and thrilling emergencies in dynamic city locales.

Indie game developer and publisher BancyCo has confirmed the release date of their new action paramedic game, Neo Harbor Rescue Squad. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a narrative adventure title in which you play a rookie paramedic coming up through the ranks as you train in the field. Learn how to help and save lives in several minigames and forge relationships with your co-workers, all while looking snazzy in the process. The game will be out on PC and PS5 on November 12, but for now, the free demo from Steam Next Fest is still active.

Neo Harbor Rescue Squad

The Rescue Squad has long lived in the shadow of the Neo Harbor City's prestigious Fire Department, but no more! As the team's new paramedic rookie, players must respond to emergencies throughout the city, deal with difficult patients, and protect the squad's reputation against the machinations of news reporter Betty Woo! Players will use a bold, frantic triage system to juggle multiple waves of patients on each call, capturing the urgency, unpredictability, and critical decision-making required of the job in an accessible way. They'll manage several scenes at once and employ special shields to buy time to strategize, all while the clock is ticking.

Players will also have to master over 50 intense (and sometimes hilarious) treatment minigames to stabilize those patients and keep them from going critical — from performing CPR to stopping nosebleeds, wrapping bandages, using a defibrillator, and so much more! The game takes real stories of emergency personnel, as told to the team, and spins them into an over-the-top, dramatic tale of teamwork and rivalry. Co-Founder Nancy Yeung took major inspiration from her hometown of Hong Kong for Neo Harbor City's vibrant locales — including dim sum shops, night markets, and even an amusement park beset by a typhoon.Players will make impactful choices throughout the city's gorgeous visual novel scenes, which feature animated characters, expressive voices, and (of course) a smarmy-talking dolphin!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!