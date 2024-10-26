Posted in: FX, Review, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Returns in Fine Form: S06E01-E03 Review

The opening chapters of the sixth and final season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows were reminders of why we will miss this show so much.

The sixth and final season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows premiered this week with a three-episode combo – and it still didn't feel like it was enough. "The Return of Jerry," "Headhunting," and "Sleep Hypnosis" were marvelous. The mini binge had me chuckling and unable to switch the channel or look away. It was a bag of feelings I was not expecting to be presented with. This final season will definitely be going with a bang from what I have already seen.

Our Vampire quartet is back, and Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) has left to pursue his own path following his failed turn into vampirism. This prompts Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin (Mark Proksch) to start reminiscing about their old roommate Jerry (Mike O'Brien), who had gone into super slumber in 1976 and they forgot to wake him up. This snowballs into other areas as he is concerned they have given up on conquering America and are not being followed by a documentary crew. This starts taking on a bigger presence as well since no one seems to remember why they are following the vampires – are they planning a meta "What We Do in the Shadows" documentary?

Well, as it often happens with our group, it seems their memories of Jerry are a little different than what living with the real Jerry was like. Turns out he is so douchey. I even felt for Colin, who really thought Jerry was his bestie and could not even remember his name. He manages to turn all the vibes in the home. I did not like Jerry, to be honest— I hate what he has turned everyone into, but he also really fits the group. However, I love that they all turn to Guillermo to fix this situation, which he does by introducing Jerry to The Guide (Kristen Schaal), and they do kick it off. That is one problem down, but now Colin wants a friend, Nadja wants to work, and Laszlo wants to pull a Frankenstein.

I have to say, my favorite part was Guillermo's job and how things developed in the area. Of course, Nadja takes it upon herself to help Guillermo at his new job. He quickly starts climbing up, even using his own charm after Nadja opens the way. I really could not get enough — I do live for these random little moments between Nadja and Guillermo when they get along like siblings. I find their relationship Arc so fascinating and love how much Nadja acts like she does not care but shows she does. They are a really good team when they work together. Their work life has been one of my highlights thus far, and even more, seeing Guillermo branching into a new field – even though Nadja and Nandor keep feasting on people. Are they about to close the place like Colin did with his job a few seasons back?

Laszlo and Colin, on their end, have been working on creating a monster out of human parts. It has gone about as well as you expect it to. Laszlo was reminded why he stopped, meanwhile Colin wants a friend do he continues working on creating one. It is kinda nice how Laszlo realizes he cannot make Colin stop until he learns himself, so he lets him continue with the experiments, and they go better than I imagined. However, why do I have a feeling another shoe is about to go at some point?

The third episode had me sold with two different things: the Baron (Doug Jones) is back (yay, he is one of my favorite characters, so this makes me very happy), and we get to see how the initial familiar interview went for Guillermo in a twist of fate. So, in an attempt to get Colin to talk to Nandor and not him, Guillermo suggests Sleep Hypnosis and we all already can imagine this will not turn out right. Guillermo would have to, but he was sleepy. And, of course, it does not go well. Nadja and Laszlo also overhear, so everyone takes advantage until Guillermo steps in with the help of the Baron, who gets hypnotized by his own recording.

I love that The Guide has to step in at the point where none of them remembered anything. I love how she is like cleaning services. However, Guillermo ends up being hit with hypnosis because he fell asleep listening to his podcasts and the Baron's recording plays. He ends up going to the house to interview Nandor like it was the first time, and it is so cute and a little heart-tugging when you see Nandor's expressions filled with both wonder and sadness. I really found this scene very meaningful. Also, can we address the little Guillermo toad the baron has been raising and the secretion that he has been using to heal? Would they be able to get out in the sun with that the same way Laszlo did last season with Guillermo's sweat? It has only been the episodes, but I am already loving this season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows so much.

What We Do in The Shadows Season 6 Episodes 1-3 Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 The sixth and final season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows premiered this week with a three-episode combo - and it still didn't feel like it was enough. "The Return of Jerry," "Headhunting," and "Sleep Hypnosis" were marvelous. The mini binge had me chuckling and unable to switch the channel or look away. It was a bag of feelings I was not expecting to be presented with. This final season will definitely be going with a bang from what I have already seen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!